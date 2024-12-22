LinkedIn Cofounder Reid Hoffman Says Musk's Baseless Jeffrey Epstein Claims Forced Him To Hire Security: 'Elon's Defamation Makes Me Angry'

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and major Democratic donor, has revealed he has faced violent threats and had to hire security following accusations fueled by Elon Musk.

What Happened: The claims, made by Musk on social media platform X and during interviews, allege a connection between Hoffman and Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Hoffman told The Sunday Times that Musk’s comments stemmed from “convictions with no evidence.” Musk, the CEO of Tesla TSLA, replied with the “100” emoji to an X post suggesting Hoffman had visited Epstein's private island.

Musk also implied during an interview with Tucker Carlson that Hoffman was one of the "billionaires behind Kamala" Harris, fearful of Epstein's client list being released.

"Elon's defamation makes me angry and sad," Hoffman said. "Angry because it is an ugly assault. Sad because it comes from someone whose entrepreneurial achievements I continue to admire." Hoffman declined to share details of the threats but confirmed he had hired security in response.

Hoffman admitted to a past interaction with Epstein, apologizing in 2019 for inviting him to a 2015 dinner party with tech luminaries, including Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Peter Thiel. At the time, Hoffman said he relied on assurances from MIT Media Lab that Epstein's involvement in fundraising had been vetted.

He later expressed regret, writing to Axios, "By agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful."

Hoffman has denied attending any Epstein-related events, stating, "I went to no Epstein parties. I didn't even know who he was."

The controversy emerges as Musk strengthens ties with President elect Donald Trump, co-chairing DOGE alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Hoffman, a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has used X to oppose Trump's political campaigns, describing them as a "scam."

