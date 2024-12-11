Meta Platforms Suffers Major Outage: Facebook, Instagram And Other Apps Down For Thousands

Several applications across the Meta Platforms Inc META family of products began experiencing problems on Wednesday. Meta said it is aware of the issue, but several apps are still down at the time of writing.

What Happened: Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp were down for thousands of United States users on Wednesday, according to data from Downdetector.com.

There were more than 90,000 outage reports for Facebook at the peak around 1 p.m. ET. Nearly 65,000 people reported outages on Instagram. There were about 1,000 Threads outage reports at the peak and approximately 12,500 reports for WhatsApp.

Meta said in a statement on X that it was aware of a “technical issue” impacting user access to the company’s apps.

“We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.

WhatsApp posted a similar message on X, noting that the company was actively working on a solution and was “starting to see a return to normal for most people” as of 1:49 p.m. ET.

See Also: Hottest Free iPhone Apps In America Right Now: Block Blast, Threads, And ChatGPT Lead The Pack

As of the time of writing, Downdetector was still showing thousands of outage reports across Meta’s family of apps. Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on socials that they were getting a “something went wrong” error when trying to access the apps, per Reuters.

Meta suffered a widespread outage earlier this year that impacted numerous Facebook and Instagram users for more than two hours. The company’s social platforms experienced a brief outage again in October.

Meta’s status page for its business products was also showing some issues at last check. Facebook Ads Manager, Messaging Ads, Messenger API for Instagram, Messenger Platform and WhatsApp Business API all show “major disruptions.” Workplace From Meta was listed as “recovering from disruptions” and Ads Transparency tools were facing “some disruptions” at last check.

META Price Action: Meta shares were up 1.92% at $631.20 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.