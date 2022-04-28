A Former Twitter CEO Goes Off On Musk's Tweets About Vijaya Gadde: What You Need To Know

Dick Costolo was the CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from 2010 to 2015, and before that was COO.

During and after that time, Costolo was known for his strong opinions about matters concerning Twitter and how other companies should operate.

The takeover of Twitter by billionaire Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and some of the resulting consequences have Costolo sharing his opinions on the social platform.

Costolo Calls Out Musk: The latest was Costolo calling Musk to task about a tweet he posted Wednesday calling out Twitter's policy and legal head Vijaya Gadde.

(The other person in the image is Tim Pool, known for being a political commentator on YouTube. That video also includes Jack Dorsey, co-founder and himself a former CEO of Twitter.)

This tweet followed others, some of which have caused her to be harassed by Twitter users, according to a story in The Verge.

Costolo's take on this tweet was, "what's going on? You're making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats."

And in another tweet, Costolo wrote, "Bullying is not leadership."

Musk's response to Costolo's tweet was, "What are talking about? I'm just saying Twitter needs to be politically neutral."

Musk has also drawn attention to Twitter deputy general counsel Jim Baker, who writer Mike Cernovich claimed had "facilitated fraud," with Musk responding "sounds pretty bad."

Responses to Costolo's tweet pointed out that Musk was in violation of the terms of the purchase agreement.

He’s not allowed to disparage twitter or it’s employees per the agreement to buy. pic.twitter.com/0am9FvSR7d — MB (@sugarcubedog2) April 27, 2022

What's next with the war of words between the Twitter CEO of the past and the possible Twitter owner of the future Only tomorrow can tell.

Photo: Joi Ito via Wikimedia Commons.