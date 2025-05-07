Dutch Bros Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report

Zinger Key Points
- Dutch Bros reports earnings of 14 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $355.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $344.67 million.
- Don’t miss this list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
Dutch Bros Inc. BROS released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Dutch Bros reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $355.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $344.67 million and is an increase over revenue of $275.1 million from the same period last year.
Read Next: Disney’s New Abu Dhabi Theme Park Will Be ‘Authentically Disney And Distinctly Emirati,’ CEO Bob Iger Says
For the first quarter, Dutch Bros reported:
- Opened 30 new shops, 25 were company-operated, across 11 states.
- Total revenues grew 29.1% to $355.2 million as compared to $275.1 million in the same period of 2024.
- System same-shop sales and transactions increased 4.7% and 1.3%, respectively, relative to the same period in 2024.
- Company-operated same-shop sales and transactions increased 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively, relative to the same period of 2024.
- Company-operated shops revenues increased 31.6% to $326.4 million as compared to $248.1 million in the same period of 2024.
- Company-operated shops gross profit was $71.5 million as compared to $54.3 million in the same period of 2024.
- Company-operated shops gross margin, which includes 170 bps of pre-opening costs, was 21.9%, flat year-over-year.
“Our business continues to operate from a position of strength, and we are well-positioned to thrive in this dynamic environment. The enthusiasm for our brand, the loyalty of our customers, the passion of our team and a clear vision for our future give us great confidence,” Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros, stated.
Outlook: Dutch Bros affirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of between $1.55 billion and $1.57 billion, versus the $1.58 billion estimate.
BROS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dutch Bros stock was up 5.03% at $62.20 after-hours Wednesday.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.