Dutch Bros Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Dutch Bros reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $355.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $344.67 million and is an increase over revenue of $275.1 million from the same period last year.

For the first quarter, Dutch Bros reported:

Opened 30 new shops, 25 were company-operated, across 11 states.

System same-shop sales and transactions increased 4.7% and 1.3%, respectively, relative to the same period in 2024.

Company-operated same-shop sales and transactions increased 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively, relative to the same period of 2024.

Company-operated shops revenues increased 31.6% to $326.4 million as compared to $248.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Company-operated shops gross profit was $71.5 million as compared to $54.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Company-operated shops gross margin, which includes 170 bps of pre-opening costs, was 21.9%, flat year-over-year.

“Our business continues to operate from a position of strength, and we are well-positioned to thrive in this dynamic environment. The enthusiasm for our brand, the loyalty of our customers, the passion of our team and a clear vision for our future give us great confidence,” Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros, stated.

Outlook: Dutch Bros affirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of between $1.55 billion and $1.57 billion, versus the $1.58 billion estimate.

BROS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dutch Bros stock was up 5.03% at $62.20 after-hours Wednesday.

