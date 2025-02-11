Netflix Stock Near All-Time Highs: New Las Vegas Restaurant With Food Inspired By Stranger Things, Squid Game & More Could Diversify Revenue

Zinger Key Points
- Netflix is behind a new dining experience in Las Vegas.
- The new Netflix Bites location helps diversify the streaming company's push into experiences.
Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX has opened a new restaurant experience in Las Vegas as part of its continuing efforts to diversify its revenue thanks to loyal fan bases.
What Happened: Netflix Bites Vegas is the newest restaurant imagined by Netflix, which has opened limited time restaurants before that feature menu dishes inspired by the company's shows and movies.
The restaurant is located in the Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International MGM.
Open to the public, customers do not have to be staying at the hotel or going to the casino to take part in the restaurant dining options. Walk-ins are open with reservations opening on Feb. 20. The restaurant is planned to open for one year and has breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
"This one-of-a-kind restaurant combines Netflix's storytelling with MGM Grand's renowned hospitality, offering an unforgettable culinary journey crafted to give fans a new way to experience their favorite stories and characters," the company said.
The menu was unveiled this week with a variety of options including sandwiches, burgers, seafood, salads, sides, desserts and drinks. Many of the menu items have names that pay tribute to Netflix shows and movies, including:
- Queen Charlotte's Fruit Trees
- Bridgerton Regency Tea
- Eggs Benedict Bridgerton
- Stranger Things Eleven's Feast
- Finny & Georgia's Peaches Foster
- Get Your Knives Out For This Glass Onion
- Stranger Wings
- WWE Smashburger
- Beverly Hills Cobb
- Selling Caesar Salad
- To All The Tomato Soups I've Loved Before
- Squid Game Red Bite, Green Bite
- Is It (Cheese) Cake
- The Dessert Is Lava
The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner.
Why It's Important: Netflix Bites in Las Vegas follows the streaming company's successful Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which had fully booked reservations in 2023 as a pop-up restaurant.
The streaming company has ventured further into experiences that can provide diversification opportunities and ways to expand on the company's original brands.
This includes having experiences for "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" previously.
Netflix is also opening "experiential entertainment venues" at Texas and Pennsylvania shopping malls this year that will offer restaurants with food inspired by Netflix shows and sell merchandise from the company's shows and movies.
The company said it has reached 7.5 million fans across 170 openings in 100 cities around the world for its various experiences.
NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock was down 1.9% to $1,008.80 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $542.01 to $1,032.85. Netflix stock is up 81% over the last year.
