DoorDash Shares Climb After Solid Q4 Results: Total Orders Grew 19%, GOV Increased 21%

DoorDash, Inc. DASH reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: DoorDash reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.87 billion, beating the $2.84 billion consensus estimate.

Total Orders increased 19% year-over-year to 685 million and Marketplace GOV increased 21% year-over-year to $21.3 billion.

Monthly Active Users reached 42 million in December 2024, up from over 37 million in December 2023. The number of DashPass and Wolt+ members was over 22 million exiting 2024, up from over 18 million exiting 2023.

Read Next: Amazon ‘Relatively Well-Positioned’ To Face Trump’s Tariffs: Analyst

“In 2024, we improved unit economics in our U.S. restaurant category, our U.S. new verticals categories, and in our international marketplaces. These efficiency improvements, along with our growing scale, allowed us to increase investments across our business to build new and better products, expand our selection, improve our quality, and reach more consumers in more places,” the company said in the report.

Outlook: DoorDash said it expects adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Marketplace GOV to increase from Q1 to Q2 and again from Q2 to Q3.

DASH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DoorDash shares are up 7.27% after hours at $207.13 Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock