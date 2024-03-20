Why Coca-Cola Sells Soda Made With Real Sugar Once A Year: It's Back, Look For Yellow Caps

Loading... Loading...

It may be hard to notice anything at the grocery stores other than higher prices. But, astute observers may wonder why some Coca-Cola Co KO products have yellow caps instead of the typical red ones. Well, the answer isn't something you'll want to pass over.



Why Some Coke Bottles Have Yellow Caps: The yellow caps indicate that those specific bottles of Coke were made with real sugar. The company puts out these modified products so Jewish customers who observe Passover can buy the soda during the holiday.



During Passover, many Jews who keep kosher abstain from eating leavened foods, which include corn syrups. The bottles with yellow caps, instead, use glucose. This year, Passover starts the evening of April 22, but you may start seeing some of the kosher food staples in grocery stores in the coming weeks.

Many foods and drinks are off-limits for Jewish people who observe Passover, including oatmeal, rice, beer, most types of bread and more. Some Jewish organizations, such as the Orthodox Union, work with companies like Coca-Cola to ensure that those observing Passover have modified options available during the eight-day holiday, according to Business Insider.

What Is Passover? Passover is one of the biggest Jewish holidays of the year, celebrating the biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. Many Jewish families host a seder, or a formal, ceremonial feast to observe the holiday. Matzah, a form of unleavened bread, is a staple at seders and as a substitute to bread products throughout the holiday.

Do You Have To Be Jewish To Buy The Special Coke? No, anyone is free to purchase the “real sugar” Coke from grocery stores, as well as other Passover foods like matzah. Some customers prefer the real-sugar Coke to the version typically sold in stores. For those who want to try Coke without corn syrup, Mexican Coke bottles are sweetened with glucose instead of corn syrup and can be found throughout the year in many grocery stores throughout the U.S.

Photo: Alessandro D'Antonio on Unsplash





