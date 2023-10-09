Domino's Gives Away Free 'Emergency' Pizzas: Here's How To Claim Yours

Remember that emergency alert that went off on everyone’s phone last week? Well, now Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ is offering its own version of an emergency test system, albeit a much tastier one.

Domino’s customers can claim their free “emergency” two-topping medium pizza by making a digital online carryout or delivery purchase of $7.99 or more. Then the customer, after they sign in or join Domino's Rewards, will qualify for the free emergency pizza offering, which is available until Feb. 11, 2024. Only one free pizza can be received per account, and it must be redeemed within 30 days on the next order, according to Domino's.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice — whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president, said in the company’s press release announcing the promotion.

Domino’s stock has been getting crushed throughout the past few months, down more than 10% from its highs in August. The company is preparing to release its third-quarter earnings on Thursday before the open.

The last time the company reported earnings in July, the company missed revenue estimates slightly, but the stock still traded higher. This time around, the Street is anticipating revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, the same number Domino’s revenue came in for the second quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

