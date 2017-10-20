Market Overview

KFC Follows A Select Few Twitter Accounts, And For Good Reason
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2017 12:18pm   Comments
KFC Follows A Select Few Twitter Accounts, And For Good Reason
No detail is too small when it comes to Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s quirky, comedic KFC marketing campaign featuring multiple Colonel Sanders (or at least multiple actors) and off-the-wall commercials.

This week, one Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) user picked up on a strange pattern in the small group of people that KFC follows on its official Twitter account. See if you can spot the pattern based on the following list of Twitter accounts KFC follows (answer below).

1. Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner)—Staff writer and InDepth web producer for Deseret News.
2. Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell)—Singer, songwriters, clothing designer, author and actress.
3. Herb Wesson, Jr (@HerbWesson)—L.A. City Council President.
4. Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB)—Singer, songwriter, presenter, television personality and dancer.
5. Herb Waters (@herbwaters6)—Green Bay Packers cornerback.
6. Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton)—Singer, songwriter, actress and radio and television presenter.
7. Herb Dean (@HerbDeanMMA)—Certified trainer, referee and martial artist.
8. Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic)—Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and actress.
9. Herb Sendek (@HerbSendek)—Santa Clara men’s basketball head coach.
10. Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)—Businesswoman, fashion designer, model and singer.
11. Herb Alpert (@HerbAlpert)—Jazz musician and recording industry executive.

If you haven’t picked up on the pattern, you’re probably thinking too hard. Let Twitter user @edgette22 help you out:

Clearly, no detail is too small for the Colonel(s). Whatever it is that KFC is doing is certainly working for Yum investors. In the most recent quarter, Yum reported 3 percent same-store sales growth for its KFC brand, and CEO Greg Creed called KFC a “global powerhouse.”

Yum stock is up 19.9 percent year-to-date.

Image credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: KFC twitterRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

