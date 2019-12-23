America's 8 Most Popular New Year's Resolutions For 2020

When it comes to improving lifestyle habits and decision-making skills, there's no time like the present. Jan. 1, 2020 is fast approaching and so comes another round of New Year's resolutions.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans intend on making New Year's resolutions for 2020, according to the Ispos 2020 New Year's Resolution study.

Dreaming Big, Or Hardly Dreaming?

Among the 38% who will take on resolutions, 20% will be making more than one resolution for the coming year and 18% will focus on a single resolution.

What's the most popular New Year's resolution category for 2020? It's a dead heat.

About half of respondents are focusing on improving their financial situation and making eating healthier foods in the coming year a top priority, according to Ipsos. The survey allowed for more than one option to be selected.

Not far behind, survey data indicates 30% of Americans seek to improve their social life in 2020.

This resolution could take the form of meeting a new romantic partner or spending time with family and friends.

The data was gathered by surveying adults 18 and older from all 50 states on their plans for self-improvement in 2020.

The survey population was weighted by U.S. Census data to ensure accurate representation, according to Ipsos.

How Ambitious Are You?

Twenty-two percent of survey respondents said yes when asked if learning a new skill is a personal goal for 2020.

For this study, learning a new skill applies to starting the journey to learn a new language, playing a sport you were previously unfamiliar with or learning how to play a new instrument.

We've all been there before: putting your efforts into learning a new skill is both a time-consuming and imposing task.

Given the challenges associated with more nuanced resolutions, it's no surprise that 56% of those who disclosed having New Year's resolutions in 2019 report back that their efforts fell short and did not last until the end of the year.

The following is a table of the most popular New Year's resolutions for 2020.