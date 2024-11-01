LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris For President In 2024 Election: 'The Choice Is Clear'

NBA superstar LeBron James is the latest celebrity to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: James, who is currently playing in his 22nd NBA season, announced his endorsement of Harris with a social media post this week.

"What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James posted on X and Instagram.

James' post came with a video montage featuring clips of Trump speaking that included comments on race, "taking Black jobs," referring to the U.S. as a garbage can for the world, and more. The video ends with the message, "Hate takes us back" written on the screen.

The posts were made on X, where James has 53 million followers, and Instagram, where James has 159 million followers.

Many agreed or disagreed with the post and made sure to let the NBA star know it. One supporter of James' post was former President Barack Obama.

"Thank you @KingJames for using your voice to make clear what's at stake. Listen to LeBron, make sure you vote," Obama said while sharing James’ post.

James previously supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, as reported by the New York Post.

Fellow NBA superstar and U.S. Men's Olympic Team member Steph Curry also endorsed Harris for president. Curry spoke in a video played at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August.

"Man, what great honor it was to represent Team USA and go out there and win that gold medal at the Olympics this summer. That unity on and off the court reminded us all that together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That's why I believe that Kamala as President can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward," Curry said in the video.

Why It's Important: Celebrity endorsements of candidates have become a big focal point in the 2024 election. Musicians and athletes have backed both Trump and Harris.

NBA players have drawn backlash for previous political activism. A comment from James about Trump in 2018 prompted Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham to tell the NBA star and other NBA players to "shut up and dribble."

Ingraham said James "gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball" at the time.

NBA players protested a police shooting in Wisconsin in 2020, which saw several NBA Playoff games get postponed.

James is one of many athletes using his voice to be heard, which will draw both praise and backlash and could divide his own fan base.

