Donald Trump Signed Golden Sneakers, Autographed MAGA Hat Up For Auction At Goldin: Here's The Price Of Presidential Memorabilia

Fans of former President Donald Trump have the opportunity to get their hands on some memorabilia, including a unique pair of autographed golden sneakers, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Trump has released several products in recent years to reach his large fan base and sometimes to fundraise for his presidential campaign efforts.

Earlier this year, Trump launched golden "never surrender high tops." The collection, which was announced at Sneaker Con in February, was limited to 1,000 total pairs.

Of the 1,000 pairs of shoes, 50 were set aside for friends and family with Trump also autographing five of the friends and family pairs.

One of the rare autographed friends and family golden high-top sneaker pairs is now up for auction with Goldin, a leading sports memorabilia auction company that was acquired by eBay Inc EBAY earlier this year.

The shoes are numbered 38 out of 50 and a size 11. The brand new, never worn shoes have the right sneaker signed by Trump.

Jabari Lewis, who is one of the directors of Sneaker Con, is the owner of the shoes. He obtained the sneakers while working at the Philadelphia event. The auction includes a photograph of Lewis shaking Trump's hand and a picture of Trump signing the right shoe. Beckett authenticated the autograph on the sneakers.

The auction, which ends on Sept. 21, is currently at $1,400 with multiple bids on the sneakers since the listing began.

Goldin's Sneaker consignment director Jordan Geller told Cllct that the Trump auction has attracted strong attention.

Lewis said he was gifted the shoes by Trump who told him, "I hope this signed pair can be a great investment into your life somehow."

Why It's Important: The Trump signed shoes are not the only item featuring the former president up for auction at Goldin.

Current listings on the website include several autograph cut cards from the 2016 Decision trading card set. The autograph cuts all have bids of $1,600 or more.

There is also an autographed "Make America Great Again" white hat currently at $600 with bids. Trump fans can also bid on magazine covers signed by the former president with an Entertainment Weekly currently at $110 and a Playboy at $550.

Goldin has sold Trump memorabilia via auction in the past with a signed mugshot photo going for $5,795, including buyer's premium, in November.

One item that Trump fans would love to get their hands on is the red Make America Great Again hat the former president was wearing when an assassination was attempted on his life. The hat has not publicly surfaced, but could command a premium with Logan Paul and Jake Paul once saying they would pay $12 million for the unique Trump-related piece of presidential memorabilia.

