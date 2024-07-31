Harris Vs. Trump: Vice President Has Passed Former President In Swing States, Could Biden Stepping Down Secure Victory In Battleground Territories?

In less than four months, voters will head to the polls to vote between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

A close race is expected between the two candidates, with the potential for swing states and key demographics to play an increasingly important role in the election.

A new election poll shows Harris gaining steam in these key areas.

What Happened: Vice President Harris has been gaining support in new election polls since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election race.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters showed Harris with a one-point lead over Trump.

While the national vote matters, attention could be shifting to the swing states that have been close in past elections and could sway the election results.

A new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of registered voters shows how residents in swing states would vote if the election were held today.

Overall, Harris won the latest swing state poll with 48% support compared to Trump's 47%. Biden trailed Trump by two points in the last swing state poll before dropping out.

Here are the state-by-state results:

Arizona: Harris 49%, Trump 47%

Harris 49%, Trump 47% Georgia : Harris 47%, Trump 47%

: Harris 47%, Trump 47% Michigan: Harris 53%, Trump 42%

Harris 53%, Trump 42% Nevada : Harris 47%, Trump 45%

: Harris 47%, Trump 45% North Carolina: Trump 48%, Harris 46%

Trump 48%, Harris 46% Pennsylvania: Trump 50%, Harris 46%

Trump 50%, Harris 46% Wisconsin: Harris 49%, Trump 47%

Harris has now taken the lead away from Trump in Arizona and Nevada which he had once over Biden and she doubled the lead Biden once had in the state of Michigan, according to the report.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: While the headline figures are great for Harris and troublesome for Trump and the Republicans, another statistic from the poll could also factor in.

Over one-third of voters polled said they are more likely to vote in the 2024 presidential election now that Biden has dropped out. This could be a positive for the Democrats with some voters likely planning to avoid the election with Biden running once again.

The positives for Trump in the poll are immigration and the economy still ranking as top issues among voters in the swing states with the former president favored to handle both key issues versus Biden previously and now Harris.

These seven swing states together represent 93 electoral votes in the 2024 election. Six of the seven swing states were won by Biden in the 2020 election, with Trump winning North Carolina. Five of the seven swing states won by Biden in 2020 flipped from Trump’s win in 2016.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo: Shutterstock