Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Sentencing Delayed To September 18: The Supreme Court Immunity Impact Takes Early Stage

A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court granting partial immunity could have an impact on past and future trials against former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

What Happened: Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsified business records in May in a weeks-long trial known as the hush money trial.

Sentencing, which was originally set for July 11, has now been postponed to Sept. 18, as reported by the Associated Press.

The delay comes with Judge Juan Merchan saying the impact of the new Supreme Court ruling should be weighed.

The new date comes after the Republican National Convention, which is set for July 15 through July 18. Trump will be officially named the Republican presidential candidate at the convention. An original sentencing date of July 11 drew some pushback due to its close proximity to the key election event.

Trump's attorney pushed for a delay in the sentencing after the Supreme Court ruling was issued, according to the report.

Merchan wrote that he will make a ruling on the impact of the Supreme Court ruling in the case on Sept. 6 and the next date of Sept. 18 for sentencing would come "if such is still necessary."

Trump's lawyers have argued that prosecutors would not have been able to use certain pieces of evidence, including social media posts from Trump and Oval Office meetings under the new Supreme Court ruling, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"Under Trump, this official-acts evidence should never have been put before the jury," Trump's lawyers said.

Why It's Important: The Supreme Court ruling could impact several Trump court cases that are pending and likely to happen after the 2024 election.

The change in date for the sentencing in the case which already saw Trump found guilty by a jury shows the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling granting the former president partial immunity.

Trump facing potential punishments of probation, fines or prison time. Each of the counts Trump was found guilty on comes with a punishment of up to four years in prison.

Trump is unlikely to receive prison time due to having no criminal record.

While he may not face prison time, a sentence of probation or home confinement could prove tricky to manage how Trump would continue campaigning for the 2024 presidential election. Probation often comes with rules on having to clear out-of-state travel.

Trump is still able to run for president and even serve in the White House if he is in prison under the current rules of the U.S. Constitution.

This image was created using artificial intelligence MidJourney.