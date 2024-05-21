Rudy Giuliani Announces New Coffee Brand As Legal Troubles Mount: From Bankruptcy To Barista

Loading... Loading...

Rudy Giuliani is entering the coffee business at a bitter time in his life.

A onetime New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani now faces multiple legal challenges related to the 2020 election.

Similar to his former boss Donald Trump, Giuliani could be using the increased attention and legal challenges as an opportunity to raise money from supporters.

While Trump sold mug shot merchandise and non-fungible tokens, Giuliani is launching Rudy Coffee.

"You all know I stand by the truth and if I put my name on something, I truly believe in it," Giuliani said in a video he tweeted Tuesday.

Giuliani said he's "incredibly proud of” the organic specialty coffee.

"It's the best coffee you'll ever try."

Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty In Latest 2020 Election Case: Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in Arizona related to fake electors in the 2020 election. Several other Trump allies who were charged also pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani attended the arraignment virtually via Zoom. Prosecutors said that the former New York mayor has been "uncooperative" in the case, as reported by ABC. He was pursued in recent weeks by process servers, who struggled to track him down with papers related to the upcoming trial.

The judge threatened to mute Giuliani on the Zoom call after the former mayor told stories of alleged threats made against him.

A Cup Of Joe With Rudy: The Rudy.coffee website reveals three flavors: "bold coffee," "decaf coffee" and "morning coffee." The bags are available for pre-order with shipping expected in June. The 2-pound bags sell for $29.99 each.

"I've moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits."

The new coffee business comes months after the former mayor and Trump lawyer filed for bankruptcy in December.

The bankruptcy filing came after Giuliani was found liable for defamation against two 2020 Georgia election workers. Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

According to the New York Post, Giuliani was suspended from a radio job with WABC in New York after refusing to stop spreading 2020 election misinformation. The $15,000-per-month job was one of Giuliani’s last sources of income.

Giuliani turns 80 on May 28 and faces additional legal challenges ahead.

