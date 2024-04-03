Edward Snowden Says 'No One In The Two-Party System Cares About You': This Will Only Change When You 'Make It Channge'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden has expressed his dissatisfaction with the two-party political system in the United States, urging the public to instigate change.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his concerns about the current political landscape. “No one in the two-party system cares about you. You are a number on a spreadsheet attached to an email that they do not even bother to open. This will only change when you make it change,” he said.

No one in the two-party system cares about you. You are a number on a spreadsheet attached to an email that they do not even bother to open. This will only change when you