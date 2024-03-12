Biden No Longer Too Old For Presidency? State Of The Union Improves President's Rating With Voters

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden recently delivered a State of the Union address that offered highlights of his past year in the White House, what's ahead and took several digs at Republicans and Donald Trump.

A new poll suggested the State of the Union might have improved Biden's ranking in a key aspect as related to the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Biden's betting odds to win the 2024 presidential election improved after his recent State of the Union address.

Another item that improved since the State of the Union is voters' opinion on whether Biden is too old to be the president of the U.S.

A new Morning Consult poll showed an improvement across all voters and several voter subsets on the question of Biden being too old for the presidency.

Here are the results of the poll on whether Biden is too old, with the results of the same poll in February in parentheses.

All Voters: 65% Agree (68%), 30% Disagree (26%), 6% Don't Know (6%)

Democrats: 43% Agree (52%), 51% Disagree (43%), 6% Don't Know (5%)

Loading... Loading...

Republicans: 85% Agree (82%), 11% Disagree (14%), 3% Don't Know (4%)

Independents: 67% Agree (71%), 25% Disagree (17%), 9% Don't Know (12%)

2020 Biden Voters: 44% Agree (52%), 51% Disagree (41%), 5% Don't Know (7%)

Related Link: Trump Ready To Debate Biden ‘Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace’: How Media Companies, Shareholders Could Be Ready To Benefit

Why It's Important: Biden's rating improved significantly on the age question for all voters, Republicans, Independents and voters who elected him in the 2020 presidential election.

While the majority of voters polled still see Biden as being too old, the results of the State of the Union could be a good start for Biden winning back potential votes against rival Trump as he fights to battle the concerns of his age.

A recent Morning Consult poll of registered voters saw Biden leading 44% to 43% in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the 2024 presidential election. This marked Biden's first lead in the poll since January 2024.

A poll of voters in swing states previously found more voters thought Biden was too old compared to Trump.

Biden turned 81 in November and is currently the oldest president in American history. At the beginning of his presidency, Biden became the oldest president to start a term. Whether he leaves the White House in 2025 or 2029, Biden will also pass the record as the oldest president to leave the White House.

Read Next: Hillary Clinton Tells Voters Accept Reality Joe Biden Is Old: ‘Doesn’t Threaten Our Democracy’

Photo: Shutterstock