Trump Leads The Way, But Support In Iowa Poll Lower Than National Polls. Could It Open Door For Competition?

Former president Donald Trump continues to lead the race among the crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

While Trump has enjoyed sizable leads in recent weeks, one state poll points to a smaller lead and lower support among Republican voters.

What Happened: A poll among Republican voters shows Trump as the favorite to secure the nomination, despite multiple indictments against the former president.

A poll from the New York Times and Siena College asked Republican voters who they would select in the 2024 election today. The poll was conducted before a third indictment was announced against Trump.

The results for the state of Iowa were as followed, with the vote percentage in the New York Times/Siena College poll among national voters in parentheses.

Donald Trump: 44% (54%)

Ron DeSantis: 20% (17%)

Tim Scott: 9% (3%)

Vivek Ramaswamy: 5% (2%)

Nikki Haley: 4% (3%)

Mike Pence: 3% (3%)

Why It’s Important: The results in the Iowa poll show Trump with a 24-point lead. While it is still sizable, it is nearly half the lead that Trump holds in a national poll of Republican voters from Morning Consult.

In the latest Morning Consult poll, Trump has a 43-point lead with 58% support among Republicans.

Trump also received 10-basis points less in the poll among Iowa Republican voters than he did in the national poll.

DeSantis ranks closer to Trump in this poll than in many national polls, where his support has dropped.

The 9% support for Scott ranks significantly higher than his national poll figures and the 3% he received in the Morning Consult poll.

Given that Trump has not gotten 50% of the support, this could open the door for other candidates to close the gap, especially if any candidates drop out of the race before the Iowa election. Some polls have signaled that candidates other than Trump dropping out of the race could shift votes to DeSantis or Ramaswamy.

Iowa is one of the important states in the 2024 election as the Iowa Republican caucus is scheduled for Jan. 15, the first state on the primary schedule.

