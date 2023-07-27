Most Popular U.S. Governors: Here's Where Ron DeSantis And Your State Leader Rank

Several states will head to the polls to pick their governor, alongside the presidential race for the 2024 election.

Every quarter, a survey by Morning Consult is conducted among registered voters in each of the 50 states. The poll seeks to find the favorability and unfavorable rating of each state governor.

What Happened: Morning Consult recently published the second quarter results from the survey. Here are the most-loved and least-loved state governors, ranked by their approval rating, and political affiliation and state in parenthesis.

Phil Scott (R-Vt.): 76%

(R-Vt.): 76% Mark Gordon (R-Wyo): 69%

(R-Wyo): 69% Josh Green (D-Hawaii): 64%

(D-Hawaii): 64% Chris Sununu (R-N.H.): 64%

(R-N.H.): 64% Andy Beshear (D-Ky.): 64%

(D-Ky.): 64% Kristi Noem (R-S.D.): 63%

(R-S.D.): 63% Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska): 62%

(R-Alaska): 62% Kay Ivey (R-Ala): 62%

(R-Ala): 62% Ned Lamont (D-Conn.): 62%

(D-Conn.): 62% Jim Justice (R-W.Va.): 62%

(R-W.Va.): 62% Spencer Cox (R-Utah): 61%

(R-Utah): 61% Maura Healey (D-Mass.): 60%

(D-Mass.): 60% Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.): 60%

(R-Ark.): 60% Jared Polis (D-Colo.): 60%

(D-Colo.): 60% Bill Lee (R-Tenn.): 59%

(R-Tenn.): 59% Brian Kemp (R-Ga.): 59%

(R-Ga.): 59% Janet Mills (D-Maine): 59%

(D-Maine): 59% Wes Moore (D-Md.): 58%

(D-Md.): 58% Laura Kelly (D-Kan.): 58%

(D-Kan.): 58% Joe Lombardo (D-Nev.): 57%

(D-Nev.): 57% Doug Burgum (R-N.D.): 57%

(R-N.D.): 57% Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.): 57%

(R-Va.): 57% Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.): 57%

(R-Mont.): 57% Mike DeWine (R-Ohio): 57%

(R-Ohio): 57% Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.): 57%

(D-Mich.): 57% Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.): 56%

(D-Pa.): 56% Henry McMaster (R-S.C.): 56%

(R-S.C.): 56% Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.): 56%

(D-Calif.): 56% John Carney (D-Del.): 55%

(D-Del.): 55% Eric Holcomb (R-Ind.): 55%

(R-Ind.): 55% Phil Murphy (D-N.J.): 55%

(D-N.J.): 55% Roy Cooper (D-N.C.): 54%

(D-N.C.): 54% Brad Little (R-Idaho): 54%

(R-Idaho): 54% JB Pritzker (D-Ill.): 54%

(D-Ill.): 54% Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.): 54%

(R-Fla.): 54% Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa): 54%

(R-Iowa): 54% Tim Walz (D-Minn.): 54%

(D-Minn.): 54% John Bel Edwards (D-La.): 53%

(D-La.): 53% Greg Abbott (R-Texas): 53%

(R-Texas): 53% Dan McKee (D-R.I.): 52%

(D-R.I.): 52% Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.): 52%

(D-N.M.): 52% Jim Pillen (R-Neb.): 51%

(R-Neb.): 51% Mike Parson (R-Mo.): 51%

(R-Mo.): 51% Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.): 51%

(D-N.Y.): 51% Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.): 51%

(R-Okla.): 51% Jay Inslee (D-Wash.): 51%

(D-Wash.): 51% Tony Evers (D-Wis.): 51%

(D-Wis.): 51% Tate Reeves (R-Miss.): 48%

(R-Miss.): 48% Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.): 47%

(D-Ariz.): 47% Tina Kotek (D-Ore.): 45%

Among the 50 state governors, Scott ranked as the most popular for a third straight quarter with a 76% approval rating.

On the other end, Tina Kotek received the lowest favorable rating at 45%, one of only three governors to come in below 50%.

Evers, who ranked fourth to last in favorable rating, received the highest disapproval figure at 44% in the survey.

Related Link: Trump Dominates GOP Poll With 43-Point Lead As DeSantis Falters

Presidential Candidates: There are currently two state governors seeking nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are both seeking the GOP nomination from Republicans.

Burgum ranked among the middle of the pack and DeSantis came in near the bottom of the governors by ranking.

DeSantis saw his favorable rating hit 54%, which was down from 56% in the same survey in the first quarter. The disapproval rating for DeSantis increased from 38% to 42% from the first to the second quarter. DeSantis also saw his favorable rating drop from 91% to 87% among Republicans polled.

Burgum saw his approval rating increase from 56% to 57% and his disapproval rating also go up from 26% to 27%. Burgum scored slightly higher with Republican voters with his approval rating going from 67% to 68% and his disapproval rating dropping from 17% to 13%.

Read Next: Biden's Lead Over Trump, DeSantis Grows In Latest 2024 White House Poll

Photo: Shutterstock



