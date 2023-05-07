DeSantis' Laws: Controversial Bills Signed By The Florida Gov. In The Lead-Up To His Potential Bid For Presidency

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent overseas trip has been criticized by former President Donald Trump and his niece Mary Trump as a “disaster” and a “total bomb,” he may soon be embroiled in another controversy.

In the past week, the Florida state legislature has come under fire for passing a bill designed to shield the governor's travel records. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law, which will essentially block media outlets, political opponents and the public from seeing details of his travel schedules and past trips.

Although Republican lawmakers say the bill is essential to DeSantis’ security, opponents have questioned how details of past trips could endanger the governor, according to the New York Times.

Once signed, the bill won’t be the only controversial law DeSantis has approved in the lead-up to his potential announcement of a presidential candidacy.

Bills DeSantis Has Signed

On Friday, DeSantis signed a bill to void Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) development deals. The move is just the latest in a long line of attacks that the governor has carried out during his year-long feud with Florida’s largest employer, according to CNBC. On April 26, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, accusing the governor of politically motivated retaliation.

At a closed-door ceremony last month, DeSantis also signed a law that effectively bans physicians from performing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Exceptions to the law can be made if a woman can prove, with documentation, that the pregnancy was a result of rape, incest, human trafficking or if two doctors agree an abortion is necessary to save a woman’s life, according to CNN.

DeSantis also signed a bill last month that the allows the death penalty to be imposed if at least eight jurors recommend it. Previously, jurors were required to reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty before it could be carried out.

In April, DeSantis additionally signed legislation allowing gun owners to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training. The law makes Florida the 26th state to allow permitless concealed carry of a firearm and goes into effect July 1, according to CNN.

On May 1, DeSantis signed a bill requiring a minimum sentence of life in prison for child rape convictions and opening the door for such convictions to the death penalty. The bill goes against a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that prohibits states from sentencing child rapists to death, unless the victim dies as a result, according to CNN.

In response to President Joe Biden’s green initiatives, DeSantis signed a bill on May 2 that further blocked lenders and financial institutions from denying loans to companies based on environmental, social or governance factors. Banks who refuse to lend based on differences in moral or political views can now face fines.

Read More: The Debt Ceiling Crisis: Lawmakers Run Against The Clock, With One Outcome Guaranteeing Disaster

Photo: Shutterstock