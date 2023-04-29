'Nobody Safe' As Long As Donald Trump Has Power, Says Niece: 'Nothing At Which He Will Stop To ... Get His Way'

In a recent podcast, former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump weighed in on the potential implications of her uncle going scot-free despite the many investigations into his behavior and dealings.

More Dangerous: If Donald Trump is not charged and is allowed to roam free, he will get more dangerous, said Mary Trump in a Salon Talks podcast hosted by Dean Obeidallah earlier this week.

"He’s capable of anything that there is no bottom, and there is nothing at which he will stop to either to get his way or, if he ever gets to the point where he feels like he’s going down, he will bring all of us down, she said.

"Nobody’s safe as long as Donald has the power that he continues to be allowed to have because the Republican party is afraid of his base," Mary Trump added.

Donald Trump has taken his recent indictment on 34 felony counts poorly, she suggested.

"He’s never been held accountable for anything. He’s gotten away with so much wrongdoing and so much alleged criminality that there was literally no reason for him to think that anything would ever catch up with him," Mary Trump said.

Trump’s indictment was like having "absolutely no power or control over the situation you find yourself in," Mary Trump said.

"The absolute worst thing he can feel is humiliation," she added.

See Also: Best Depression Stocks

Delay In Indictment Infuriating: Sharing her thoughts on the Department of Justice's delay in charging Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, Mary Trump, a podcaster herself and a psychologist by profession, said it was infuriating.

Calling Attorney General Merrick Garland's unwillingness to act in a timely manner as a "massive failure,” Mary Trump said that, if Garland doesn't hold Trump accountable, the attorney general will go down in history as the person who most failed America.

Both Garland and the media are doing everything in their power to continue to normalize Donald Trump, the former president’s niece said.

Mary Trump also noted that her uncle didn’t change the Republican Party but rather revealed the party’s true self. "The one thing unique thing he did do was give them permission to be their worst selves," she said.

"They have shown us exactly who they are and the lengths they will go to impose their Christian nationalism, their white supremacy and their tyranny of the minority."

Mary Trump also suggested that the Jan. 6 insurrection did not come close to the havoc caused by her uncle while he was in office. The former president was allowed to run in 2020 despite two impeachments, a tanking of the American economy and the pandemic-related deaths of over 250,000 Americans, the podcaster said.

Democrats Committing Huge Mistake: The former president's niece also took shots at Democrats for their passive stance against what she felt were Republican atrocities.

"For Democrats to approach this politically and to deal with Republicans as if they’re honest brokers is a huge mistake," Mary Trump said, adding that "[this] isn’t about politics, this is about the future of the country."

Making common calls with Republicans at this point would be like making common calls with fascists, she added.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says He Is “Having a Tough Time Grappling” With Indictment News: He ‘May Not Actually Believe It’