Arnold Schwarzenegger Rails Against Trump And GOP Presidential Field: 'Sad To See ... That They Couldn't Come Up With A New Talent'

Hollywood star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger believes “love is more powerful than hate” and that former President Donald Trump will lose his re-election bid in 2024, according to a CNN report.

The 75-year-old Austrian-born actor, businessman and former professional bodybuilder told CNN in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the 45th president of the United States can win a second non-consecutive term, despite recent polls indicating that Trump leads the Republican field by a hefty margin.

“Being a frontrunner of one party and letting them dig this hole deeper and deeper is going to make it easy for the Democrats to win,” Schwarzenegger told CNN’s Dana Bash, adding, “It’s sad to see that — that they couldn’t come up with a new talent with a new face that is a reasonable, smart, intelligent person that can lead this country in a Republican way.”

Schwarzenegger, whose father was aligned with Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party, compared the political landscape of World War II to Trump's politics, saying that “there are people who created the insurrection and you know went absolutely berserk in Washington on January 6th. And it’s just so many people that are angry. Not just angry about whites against Blacks, or people against Jews and all this but just angry in general.”

“First thing that came to my mind when I saw the insurrection was that it was dangerous, and we were very, very close to losing our democracy that day, and this could be the beginning [of] something just like Kristallnacht,” Schwarzenegger said, comparing the Jan. 6 riot to a 1938 attack against Jewish communities in Germany and Austria.

Hate crimes in the U.S. increased in 2021 — the year after Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden — and Schwarzenegger noted the spike in violence to issue a warning.

“I think it’s very clear that the more liberal we go with social issues, you see the other side becoming more and more angry, and there’s more and more hate in general,” the father of five said.

Photos: Shutterstock