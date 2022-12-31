Donald Trump's Niece Says Republican Party 'Desperately Wants To Be Done With' Him

The Republican Party may be looking to sever ties with former President Donald Trump in 2023 following the electoral disappointment in the midterms, his niece Mary Trump said in an article written for the New Republic.

The former president’s efforts to sell the “Trump digital trading cards” non-fungible tokens is an indication that he realizes his fortunes have changed, and he is now striving to “sell himself as a superhero,” she wrote.

Mary, a psychologist by profession and one of the harshest critics of her uncle, said she sees the NFTs as well as Trump’s promotional video for the collection as a joke. “ It was an exercise in abject narcissism and self-delusion, and I’m embarrassed to say I was shocked by it,” she added.

The ex-president's “out-of-control ego and shamelessness” are being used by manipulators in order to profit from him, no matter how ridiculous he looks in the process, she noted. Watching the most powerful person on the planet, less than two years ago, "decompensate so publicly should unnerve all of us," Mary added.

See also: Donald Trump's NFT Collection Sold Out, Rakes In $4.45M In Just 12 Hours

She slammed his closest advisors, saying they apparently encouraged him to start another “grift” just a month after he announced his presidential campaign. She also referred to the final Jan. 6 Committee hearing, in which the committee voted unanimously for the first time in history to refer a former president to the Department of Justice to be prosecuted on criminal charges.

“Every single new grift or lawsuit or criminal charge involving Donald over the last few weeks is a Republican Party off-ramp away from a man it desperately wants to be done with, not because of the crimes or the fascism—it is crucial to note—but because he has become electoral poison,” she wrote.

Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock.