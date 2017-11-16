Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Would The Koch Brothers Do With Time, People?
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2017 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
What Would The Koch Brothers Do With Time, People?
Related
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Wal-Mart Beats Q3 Views
Related MDP
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2017
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 7: Amcor-Bemis, NuVasive-Vertera Spine, Newell-Chesapeake Bay Candle

Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) traded up 27 percent Thursday after Charles and David Koch were revealed as the backers of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)’s takeover bid.

The Koch brothers agreed to back Meredith’s purchase with more than $500 million, according to the New York Times — a figure that represents just 56 percent of their 2016 Republican campaign contribution budget.

As conservative billionaires known to buoy GOP candidates with generous checks, the Kochs' interest in Meredith makes sense. The firm parallels the Kochs in political contributions, and a conservative social philosophy is evident in Meredith’s parenting and lifestyle magazines.

Some of the Time portfolio makes sense, as well. The content of Fortune and Money appears to resonate with the Koch mission of advancing American prosperity.

But other components could be less poilitically compatible. Some consider Time’s titular publication to be left-leaning or centrist, and the Kochs may see opportunity to influence the widely read People, Entertainment Weekly and even Sports Illustrated platforms to better align with their philosophy.

Their level of editorial sway, should Meredith successfully acquire Time, isn't yet known.

Related Links:
Meredith's Guidance May Have Received A Boost From Time Takeover Rumors
Is Silicon Valley The New Frontier In Journalism?

Posted-In: Charles Koch David Koch Fortune koch brothersPolitics Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDP + TIME)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Wal-Mart Beats Q3 Views
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2017
Mitch Albom Talks About Cadence13, 'The Netflix Of Podcasts,' And Return Of 'The Sports Reporters'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TIME

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.