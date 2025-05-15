May 15, 2025 2:35 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical Stock On Thursday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG has announced a major leadership transition, appointing Dave Rosa as the company’s next chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Rosa, who currently serves as president, will succeed long-serving CEO Gary Guthart, who will become the executive chair of the board.

The move is part of a broader succession strategy as the robotic-assisted surgery pioneer celebrates its 30th anniversary.

As part of the transition, Craig Barratt, the current board chair, will take on the role of lead independent director.

Guthart, who has led the company for 15 years, will stay on in a senior advisory capacity to support a seamless transition.

Rosa, who joined Intuitive nearly 30 years ago as its ninth employee, has served in multiple roles across engineering, product development, marketing, and commercial operations.

The company recently revealed that the FDA has recently cleared Intuitive’s da Vinci SP system for transanal local excision/resection, a minimally invasive surgery done without abdominal cuts.

This expands the system’s use in colorectal procedures through natural orifices. It builds on earlier FDA approvals from November 2024 for several transabdominal colorectal surgeries.

According to Benzinga Pro, ISRG stock has gained over 39% in the past year.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Spinnaker ETF Series Langar Global HealthTech ETF LGHT and iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI.

Price Action: ISRG shares are trading lower by 1.69% to $556.38 at the last check on Thursday.

