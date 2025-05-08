Neutrogena-Maker Kenvue Beats Profit Forecast, Ups Sales Outlook (UPDATED)

Editor’s Note: Self care segment revenue growth updated

Consumer health company Kenvue Inc. KVUE on Thursday reported first-quarter 2025 sales of $3.74 billion, beating the consensus of $3.68 billion.

Sales decreased 3.9% year over year, reflecting a 1.2% organic sales decline and a 2.7% foreign currency headwind.

The organic sales decline was driven by 0.3% unfavorable value realization, reflecting planned strategic price investments, and a 0.9% volume decline.

Some of Kenvue's most iconic brands include Aveeno, BAND-AID Brand, Johnson’s, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Tylenol.

Gross profit margin was 58.0% vs. 57.6% a year ago. Adjusted gross profit margin contracted 20 basis points vs. the prior year period to 60%.

Also Read: What Is The Tariff Risk For Procter & Gamble? Analyst Calculates, Trims Outlook

Operating income margin was 14.9% vs. 14.1%. Adjusted operating income margin was 19.8% vs. 22.0% in the prior year period.

The self-care segment recorded $1.67 billion in net sales, down 1.8% year over year (up 0.3% on organic basis). The skin health and beauty segment recorded a 7% drop in first-quarter net sales to $977 million. Essential Health segment sales decreased around 4% to $1.09 billion.

“In Q1, our teams executed our plans while continuing to navigate an evolving macro and consumer environment,” said Thibaut Mongon, CEO. “We are committed and focused on activating our brands while staying agile and flexible to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth.”

Guidance: Kenvue updated its fiscal 2025 outlook to reflect current foreign exchange rates and the estimated impact of higher costs due to tariffs. The company expects:

Net sales increase of +1% to +3% (-1% to +1% prior) year-over-year, with organic sales growth of +2% to +4 (unchanged) and a ~1% headwind from foreign currency translation (earlier expected around 3%).

Adjusted operating income margin is expected to decline year over year, reflecting the estimated impact of tariffs. Earlier, the company expected improvement year over year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be about flat year over year, including a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign currency. In February, Kenvue expected flat to +2% year-over-year Adjusted diluted earnings per share growth, including a mid-single-digit unfavorable impact from foreign currency.

The company is working to reduce tariffs’ financial impact through several mitigation actions.

On Thursday, Kenvue appointed Amit Banati as the company’s CFO, effective May 12, 2025. Mr. Banati will succeed Paul Ruh.

In April, Kenvue announced a five-year collaboration with Microsoft to establish a strong foundation for transforming digital operations through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

These technologies include machine-enabled collaboration, predictive analytics, smart agents, digital twins, and generative AI. By advancing predictive and AI-assisted capabilities, Kenvue aims to deliver enhanced consumer experiences, increased productivity, and sustained growth.

Over the next five years, Kenvue will scale its use of Microsoft Azure to capitalize on its wide range of services, including data analytics and AI.

Price Action: KVUE stock is up 6.30% at $24.57 at the last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Colleen Michaels via Shutterstock