Skyworks Stock Heads Lower Despite Q2 Profit, Sales Victory

Zinger Key Points

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading lower premarket on Thursday after the company reported second quarter FY25 results after market close on Wednesday.

Revenue of $953.2 million beat the consensus of $951.47 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.24 exceeded the estimates of $1.20.

Skyworks CEO Phil Brace says the company returned over $600 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. That’s the highest quarterly return ever.

“Despite recent market volatility, we remain focused on executing our strategy and supporting our customers across a broad set of markets,” Brace added.

Dividend: The company declared a cash dividend of 70 cents per share, payable on June 17 to shareholders of record as of May 27.

Q3 Outlook: Skyworks expects revenue to be between $920 million and $960 million versus estimates of $921.97 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.24 at the mid-point of the revenue range versus estimates of $1.06 per share.

Skyworks expects its mobile business to decline sequentially in the low single digits. CFO Kris Sennesael says this is “generally consistent” with typical seasonal patterns.

Leadership Transition: Skyworks appointed Mark Dentinger as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 2, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Internet of Things ETF SNSR and First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL.

Price Action: SWKS shares are down 3.56% at $64.50 premarket at the last check Thursday.

