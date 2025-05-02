Drug Maker Amneal Highlights Strong Commercial Uptake For Parkinson's Drug But Q1 Earnings Are Mixed

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMRX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 21 cents, up from 14 cents a year ago, and beating the consensus of 15 cents.

The company reported sales of $695.42 million, up 5% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $715.49 million.

Affordable Medicines’ (previously Generics’) net revenue increased 6%, driven by the strong performance of its complex product portfolio and new product launches.

Specialty net revenue increased by 3%, driven by key branded products, including Crexont and Unithroid.

AvKare net revenue increased by 6%, driven by growth in the government label sales channel.

The company’s net income was $12 million in the first quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2024, it reported a net loss of $92 million, reflecting a legal settlement charge of $94 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $170 million, an increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reflective of strong revenue performance, higher gross margin and operating expense leverage.

Guidance: Amneal reaffirms 2025 revenue guidance of $3 billion—$3.1 billion and adjusted EPS of 65-70 cents. Compare that to the consensus of $3.03 billion and 68 cents, respectively.

The company expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $650 million—$675 million. It also has operating cash flow of up to $285 million and capital expenditures of approximately $100 million.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Amneal and mAbxience’s partnered Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for two proposed denosumab biosimilars referencing Prolia and Xgeva.

The FDA has assigned a target action date in the fourth quarter of 2025. Currently, Amneal commercializes three biosimilars in the U.S., with the two denosumab biosimilar candidates representing its next potential biosimilar launches. Additionally, three more biosimilars are in development. This positions Amneal to have a portfolio of six biosimilars across eight product presentations by 2027.

Price Action: AMRX stock is down 1.16% at $7.65 at the last check Friday.

