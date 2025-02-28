Generic Drugmaker Amneal Clocks Mixed Q4 Earnings, Plans Expansion In High-Growth Areas Like Weight Loss Products, Biosimilars

Zinger Key Points
- Amneal reported Q4 sales of $730.52M, up 18% Y/Y, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.12 missed the $0.15 consensus.
- 2025 guidance: Revenue of $3B-$3.1B, adjusted EPS of $0.65-$0.70, and adjusted EBITDA of $650M-$675M.
On Friday, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMRX reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 12 cents, down from 14 cents a year ago and missing the consensus of $0.15.
The company reported sales of $730.52 million, up 18% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $707.6 million.
The increase was driven by Affordable Medicines (previously Generics) revenues growing 21% due to new product launches, biosimilars, and multiple other complex products, AvKARE revenues growing 14% due to new product launches, and Specialty revenues growing 16% driven by key branded products including CREXONT.
It clocked a net loss of $31 million compared to a net loss of $99 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $155 million, an increase of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to strong revenue growth partially offset by higher spending in research and development and commercial initiatives to drive future growth.
Guidance: Amneal expects 2025 revenues of $3 billion—$3.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.65-$0.70 versus the consensus of $2.9 billion and $0.71, respectively.
"In 2025 and beyond, we are entering a new phase of growth by further expanding in high-growth areas such as Specialty, Biosimilars, and GLP-1 therapies. As a growing and diversified biopharmaceutical company, Amneal is well positioned to deliver substantial value creation for all our stakeholders," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.
The company expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $650 million—$675 million, operating cash flow of $255 million—$285 million and capital expenditures of approximately $100 million.
Price Action: At the time of this writing, Friday, AMRX stock was up 1.43% at $8.50 during the premarket session.
