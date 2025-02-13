Moderna Q4 Earnings Preview: COVID-19 Vaccine Sales, Bird Flu Vaccine Candidates On Watch

Moderna, Inc. MRNA is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday before the opening bell. Here's a look at what to expect in the report.

What To Watch: Investors will be looking for updates on Moderna’s portfolio of mRNA-based vaccines and treatments across infectious diseases, immuno-oncology and rare diseases. COVID-19 vaccine demand and sales will be on watch.

Bird flu continues to spread through wild birds, poultry farms and cattle herds and updates on Moderna's development of an avian flu vaccine candidate should be watched closely.

Outspoken vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy was sworn in as the new secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday and may enact policy changes that could affect regulations and Moderna's business. Executives may offer some commentary in the company's earnings call scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Friday.

What Else: Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter recently downgraded Moderna from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $99 to $51, citing lower conviction following a second product revenue guidance adjustment from the company.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect Moderna to report quarterly losses of $2.68 per share and revenue of $942.84 million. The company has beat consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines for the last four consecutive quarters.

MRNA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Moderna shares ended Thursday's session up 4.54% at $31.92.

Image: Shutterstock