Spotify Co-Founder Daniel Ek's Neko Health Secures $260 Million For US Expansion As It Compares Itself With 'The Apples Or Teslas Of The World'

Spotify Inc. SPOT co-founder Daniel Ek's body scanning startup has reportedly raised $260 million, bringing its valuation to $1.7 billion.

What Happened: The investment, spearheaded by Lightspeed Venture Partners, is intended to facilitate Neko Health’s growth into new markets, including the U.S., subject to regulatory approvals, reported the Financial Times on Thursday.

Other investors in this round include Lakestar, Atomico, General Catalyst, and OG Venture Partners.

"The companies we compare ourselves with are the Apples or Teslas of the world, but we're applying it to a very different domain, which is healthcare," Ek told the publication.

Founded in Sweden in 2018 by Ek and Hjalmar Nilsonne, Neko Health provides health check-ups, featuring high-resolution skin scans and blood tests.

Why It Matters: Other companies in the preventive health scanning sector include Ezra and Prenuvo. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also invested around $180 million in Retro Biosciences, a startup aiming to extend the human lifespan by a decade.

On Thursday, it was also reported that Retro Biosciences is seeking to raise $1 billion in its latest funding round. Altman is expected to invest additional funds during this Series A round.

