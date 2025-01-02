Dr. Zachary Levy‘s viral post on X has amplified frustrations with the U.S. health insurance system.

Levy said UnitedHealthcare Group Inc UNH denied coverage for one of his ICU patients. He cited insufficient evidence of medical necessity despite the patient being in a coma and suffering from multiple life-threatening conditions.

Levy’s Dec. 30 post garnered over 13 million views and reignited debates about insurer practices with a blunt quote: “Tear it all down.”

United Healthcare @UHC just denied a claim on one of my patients in the ICU with:



— a brain hemorrhage

— in a coma

— on a ventilator

— in heart failure



…because I haven't proven to them that caring for her in the hospital was "medically necessary".



Tear it all down. — Zachary D Levy MD 🇲🇦 🇨🇮 (@ZLevyMD) December 31, 2024

Benzinga emailed United Healthcare for comment on Levy’s allegations.

Levy shared an email he wrote to UnitedHealthcare describing the patient’s treatment as critical for survival.

Newsweek’s report highlights UnitedHealthcare has faced lawsuits over its practices, including allegations that an AI tool used by the company resulted in a high error rate and denied necessary care to many patients.

The insurance giant has garnered immense attention following the murder of its insurance unit CEO, Brian Thompson, in New York.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged perpetrator, pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges. Police found shell casings at the scene with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” commonly associated with insurance industry strategies for handling claims and disputes.

Authorities believe the crime may reflect a personal vendetta against UnitedHealthcare or the broader industry.

The homicide has brought fresh attention to systemic issues within the health insurance sector, with many calling for reforms. Executives have pledged to address these concerns, but critics remain skeptical about meaningful change.

Adding to the debate, media reports have scrutinized Medicare Advantage (MA) plans administered by companies like UnitedHealthcare.

However, proponents argue MA programs outperform traditional Medicare by emphasizing early diagnosis, coordinated care, and value-based clinical models, leading to better health outcomes and lower costs for seniors.

UnitedHealthcare claims its MA plans are delivering on their intended purpose despite negative portrayals.

As public scrutiny intensifies, calls for accountability and transparency within the insurance industry grow louder, fueled by high-profile incidents and ongoing patient struggles.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare has defended its claim practices, stating it approves approximately 90% of claims upon submission, with less than 0.5% requiring further medical review. The company labeled recent criticisms as “highly inaccurate and grossly misleading.”

Price Action: UnitedHealthcare stock is down 0.02% at $505.76 at last check Thursday.

