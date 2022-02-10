Healthcare Headache: Can This Company Help Change The Way Employers Provide Healthcare?

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

For many, dealing with a healthcare provider is a confusing, stressful, and overly complex experience. The big insurers can seem like faceless behemoths disconnected from the customers they serve. Profits can seem to be over people.

And they are big profits.

Healthcare spending accounted for more than 19.7% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, according to Insider Intelligence. Deloitte believes this could balloon to over $8.3 trillion by 2028.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported operating revenue of $136.9 billion in 2021. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is expecting to rake in more than $317 billion in 2022, according to the company.

For employers looking to provide the best healthcare to their employees, are there alternatives?

Sana is a healthcare company that believes healthcare doesn’t need to stress you out. The company says it provides comprehensive benefits packages that include medical, dental, and vision at competitive rates.

Sana offers a preferred provider organization (PPO)-plus network, and allows employees to keep their doctors, one of the foremost concerns for many. There are no out-of-network fees. This comes at reportedly affordable prices with low co-pays, no-cost virtual doctor visits, and free imaging and lab work. And Sana’s customers seem to love the company; it boasts a 95% customer satisfaction rating.

Sana partners with companies to provide care and increase the well-being of its customers. For instance, ClassPass – owned by Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) – allows Sana’s customers to access thousands of classes at yoga, cycling, boxing, and other fitness studios. For mental health needs, customers have access to Ginger, a platform that provides 24/7 support from licensed therapists.

To help streamline the process and make dealing with Sana as painless as possible, the company built an easy-to-use administration platform. HR personnel or business owners can manage their company’s benefits easily even without being an expert.

Sana is geared toward serving small businesses, a market often overlooked by the traditional providers. The company plans to make providing top-quality benefits to employees affordable, something that is critical for those looking to attract top talent in an increasingly competitive market.

