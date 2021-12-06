 Skip to main content

Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading lower Monday as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns.

The World Health Organization is now saying that the omicron variant has been detected in more than 40 countries since it was first reported by South African health authorities. However, reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

U.S. health officials said Sunday that although the omicron variant is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than the delta variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear that scientists still need more information before drawing conclusions, but provided some optimism about the severity of the new coronavirus strain.

"Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales).

See Also: Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab

PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $55.70 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.73% at $51.70 over a 52-week period.

Photo: x3 from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

