Fortnite Chapter 6 Trailer Leaks Early, Here's What's Coming

Fortnite's Chapter 6 trailer leaked early, giving players a first look at the game's latest update before its official release this weekend.

While the official launch isn't slated until after Saturday's Remix live event featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg, this accidental in-game release has already sent the community into a frenzy, Eurogamer reported.

Godzilla Headlines New Boss Battles

The trailer confirms Godzilla will roam the game's new Japan-inspired map as a massive boss encounter. Alongside the iconic kaiju, players can expect to face other bosses, including a giant samurai, a floating demon mask and a massive turtle.

Pets, Weapons, And Baymax

Epic Games’ online video game is also introducing pet-like creatures, with the trailer showing jelly-like companions and small dragons perched on characters' shoulders.

Samurai swords make a return, appearing similar to those seen in previous seasons, while Big Hero 6's Baymax is joining the Chapter 6 Season 1 battle pass, complete with his "Balalala" emote.

Familiar Features In A New Setting

While the map brings fresh designs, some elements will feel familiar to long-time players, such as Japanese-inspired architecture reminiscent of Chapter 4's biome.

Godzilla's appearance also draws comparisons to past live events like Doctor Doom's towering presence, though this time players will face fire breath instead of sorcery.

Chapter 6 officially launches next week, followed by the arrival of Fortnite OG mode, which brings back the game's original map as a permanent option with its own battle pass.

Photo: Shutterstock.