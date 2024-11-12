Valve's Steam Deck OLED Gets Makeover: Here's What You Need To Know

Valve is set to launch a limited-edition Steam Deck OLED: White Edition on Nov. 18, marking the second experimental colorway for the popular handheld gaming PC.

Following the success of last year's translucent smoky Steam Deck OLED variant, Valve confirmed that only a limited number of units will be available for the White Edition. “Once we’re out, we’re out.”

A Global Rollout For White Edition Enthusiasts

Valve's experiment with new colorways has expanded beyond regional limits, as the company is offering the White Edition across all markets where the Steam Deck is currently available.

See Also: How Steam Reached 38 Million Concurrent Players — A New Milestone

"The difference this time (aside from the color!) is that we’re able to ship the Limited Edition White to all regions where Steam Deck already ships," Valve shared in a recent announcement.

Valve also hinted at using the feedback from this launch to "inform future decisions about any potential new color variants down the line."

Consistent Specs, New Look

While the aesthetics have changed, the White OLED Steam Deck maintains the same high-end specs as the 1TB OLED model, making it more than just a collector's item.

In addition to the handheld, buyers will receive a white-themed carrying case and microfiber cleaning cloth. Priced at $679 in the US, Valve is limiting each purchase to one per Steam account. For eligibility, Valve requires that accounts must have made a prior Steam purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing.

Valve’s investment in the Steam Deck goes beyond hardware releases. The company has consistently rolled out software updates, with the most recent addition being a game recording feature that's compatible with the Steam Deck. Valve reiterated its commitment to both software and hardware innovation for the platform.

Read Next:

Image courtesy of Steam.