Steam's Built-In Game Recording Now Available To All Users: What You Need To Know

Valve Corporation has rolled out a new game recording feature on Steam, allowing players to easily capture, replay, and share gameplay directly from their PC or Steam Deck.

This built-in system, which has moved from beta testing to a full release, offers users streamlined tools to document and save their gaming moments without relying on external software, according to a blog post.

New Recording Features On Steam

The game recording tool introduces a "Background Recording" mode, which automatically saves gameplay footage to the user's chosen storage drive while respecting set duration and storage limits.

For players who want more control, an "on-demand" option enables manual start and stop functionality, letting them record specific gameplay segments.

Another feature, called "Timeline," adds event markers to gameplay recordings, allowing users to quickly find key moments. For games with "Timeline-enhanced" capabilities, markers will automatically appear whenever significant events, such as Steam achievements or screenshots, occur. This makes it easier for players to organize and edit their gameplay clips before sharing them.

With this update, Steam Deck users now have a native option to record and share gameplay directly from the handheld device.

This addition aligns with Valve's aim to position the Steam Deck as a versatile platform, providing users with more of the same features they might expect on a traditional gaming console.

