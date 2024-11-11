NetEase Games Executives Arrested In $139M Bribery, Money Laundering Scandal: Report

NetEase Inc’s NTES NetEase Games, one of China's leading gaming companies, is facing a corruption scandal.

According to reports from Bloomberg Law, the company's General Manager Xiang Lang, along with esports lead Jin Yuchen and several other employees were arrested on charges of bribery and money laundering.

Benzinga has reached out to NetEase for comment, but the company has not responded as of the time of publication.

Employee Dismissals, Investigation Details

In an internal memo, NetEase Games confirmed nine employees were dismissed due to their involvement in the alleged bribery scheme.

The case is reported to involve 28 suppliers to the company, with an estimated value of one billion yuan (around $139.3 million). The names of those involved have reportedly been removed from the company's internal systems.

After the arrests, staff reported that their computer screensavers were changed to messages reminding employees of the company's compliance protocols.

This investigation marks the second major internal anti-corruption inquiry at NetEase since September 2023, according to Eurogamer. The company has stated that police are investigating the corruption charges but has not provided further details on the matter.

