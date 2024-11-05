Xbox Game Pass November: Metal Slug Tactics, Flight Simulator Lead New Releases

Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT November Xbox Game Pass lineup offers a diverse selection, featuring everything from tactical RPGs to quirky simulators and high-fidelity flight experiences.

Here's what's coming to Game Pass this month, as announced in an Xbox Wire post:

Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC – Nov. 5)

Dive into this dynamic tactical RPG that combines the iconic run-and-gun action of the Metal Slug series with roguelite elements. Assemble your squad and conquer the battlefield in this strategic twist on a classic.

StarCraft: Remastered (PC – Nov. 5)

Experience the legendary sci-fi real-time strategy game that set the bar for the genre. With enhanced graphics, relive the battles between the Terran, Protoss, and Zerg in this definitive version of the original StarCraft.

Delve into the epic campaigns of StarCraft II, featuring immersive single-player stories and intense strategy gameplay. This collection brings together the entire StarCraft II narrative, perfect for fans and newcomers alike.

Engage in fast-paced, mecha-themed action as you control a ball-shaped robot on a mission. This title combines unique mechanics and challenging levels, offering a fresh take on robot combat.

Step into an underwater world crafted with stop-motion aesthetics in this narrative-driven adventure. Follow Harold, a lab assistant on a spaceship submerged in an ocean, as he unravels a heartfelt story.

Inspired by Chinese folklore, this puzzle-adventure game follows the journey of a Rewinder who can manipulate memories. Help lost souls resolve their regrets in a mystical, hand-drawn world.

Take control of the mischievous Turnip Boy in this quirky action-adventure, where he teams up with a mob of veggies to rob a bank. Expect humor, action, and plenty of surprises.

The ultimate chaos simulator returns with upgraded graphics and classic DLCs. Headbutt, flip, and lick your way through a sandbox world in this redefined edition of the fan-favorite Goat Simulator.

Push your piloting skills to new heights in the latest installment of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Featuring a vast fleet of aircraft and the most realistic world map to date, this edition brings dynamically generated missions and the ultimate in simulation realism.

Games Leaving Game Pass On Nov. 15, 2024:

Be sure to wrap up your gameplay in the following titles before they leave the service:

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Goat Simulator (PC)

(PC) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

