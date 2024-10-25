Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's 'Arachnophobia Mode' Redesigns Zombie Spiders — And It's Terrifying

Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces a new approach to accessibility with its “Arachnophobia Mode.”

Instead of replacing or softening the appearance of spiders, as seen in games like Grounded and Satisfactory, Treyarch has opted to simply remove the legs of its zombie spider enemies in Zombies mode. The result is a floating creature that players are already finding unsettling.

"For the first time in Black Ops 6 Zombies, a new arachnophobia toggle feature will be available," Activision says in a blog post. "This setting will allow players to change the appearance of spider-like enemies in Zombies without affecting their gameplay."

While intended for players with arachnophobia, some early feedback suggests the updated creatures are still unnerving, just in a different way.

New Audio And Vision Settings

The game also adds asymmetrical hearing compensation, which lets players adjust audio separately for each ear. This is designed for those with hearing challenges, allowing for customized sound settings that cater to unique needs.

There's also an updated High Contrast mode, which is intended to help players with vision impairment or color blindness by allowing them to toggle a ‘dark background’ or customize outline colors for characters.

Mobility Options And Controller Support

For players with mobility limitations, Black Ops 6 offers the Intelligent Movement feature, which reduces the need for complex button and joystick actions.

The game also allows more HUD customization, giving players the option to switch between layout pre-sets and adjust minimap colors. Black Ops 6 is compatible with both the Xbox Adaptive Controller and Sony Access Controller, and solo Zombies mode now offers the option to pause and save mid-game, adding more flexibility.

Image courtesy: Activision.