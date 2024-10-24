Roblox Introduces Stricter Parental Controls For Users Under 13

Roblox Corp. RBLX will implement changes to its parental control features next month, aiming to enhance the safety of its younger users.

Bloomberg reported that the modifications were detailed in an email sent to parents, focusing on updates to content maturity settings and new default restrictions for children under 13.

Stricter Controls For Younger Users

Starting next month, children under 13 will need parental permission to access certain chat features. For users under 9, parents will need to grant permission for experiences involving “moderate violence or moderate crude humor.”

Roblox will also introduce a new account type that enables parents to monitor their children’s activity on the platform. This feature allows parents to view and adjust parental controls from their devices, along with receiving insights about usage.

“The updates that were shared via email are part of Roblox’s commitment to making the platform one of the safest online environments for our users, particularly the youngest users,” said Juliet Chaitin-Lefcourt, Roblox’s head of product communications, in a statement to The Verge.

Addressing Recent Criticism

These updates come in response to increased scrutiny over child safety on Roblox. Earlier this month, a report from Hindenburg Research described the platform as “an X-rated pedophile hellscape,” accusing it of exposing children to grooming, violent content, and explicit material. This report raised concerns among parents and the gaming community.

Roblox has disputed these claims, stating that it takes inappropriate content “extremely seriously.” The company pointed out that it has invested significantly in its Trust & Safety efforts, although it continues to face challenges in ensuring a safe environment for children.

