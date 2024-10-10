How To Join Nintendo's Playtest Program To Experience New Switch Online Feature

Nintendo ADR NTDOY has officially announced the “Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program,” allowing up to 10,000 participants to test a new feature related to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

The company has not provided specific details about the new feature, sparking speculation among fans.

See Also: In A Competitive Console Landscape, Nintendo Says It Will Not ‘Get Involved In The Game War’

Participation Details

To participate in the playtest, players must meet the following criteria:

Age: Must be at least 18 years old.

Must be at least 18 years old. Membership: Must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Location: Participants must have a Nintendo Account registered in Japan, the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Sign-ups will open Thursday at 6 p.m. PDT and will close on Oct. 15. Participants will need to download “exclusive software” to their Nintendo Switch consoles to take part in the playtest, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

Speculation On The New Feature

While details about the new feature remain vague, fans are eager to speculate. The company recently launched a gesture-controlled alarm clock, which could indicate a wide range of possibilities, including a sneak peek at features for the highly anticipated Switch 2.

Read Next:

Image credits: Shutterstock.