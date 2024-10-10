PlayStation Plus October 2024: Dead Island 2 Leads Spooky Lineup Of 14 Games

Sony Group Corp. SONY has revealed the full slate of new additions coming to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog for October 2024, giving subscribers a variety of games to look forward to across both the Extra and Premium tiers.

With 14 new titles set to drop on Oct. 15, this month's lineup is packed with thrills, chills, and nostalgia.

In anticipation of Halloween, Dead Island 2 leads the charge as the month's big headliner, offering fans of zombie-slaying action plenty of gory fun.

See Also: PS5 Users Blast New Ads On Dashboard: Can’t Be Disabled Without Internet Disconnect

The October catalog also includes other Halloween-inspired titles like The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

For those seeking lighter fare, Two Point Campus, Return to Monkey Island, and more round out the collection.

Here's a full breakdown of the games coming to PlayStation Plus this October:

PlayStation Plus Extra Tier

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5) Two Point Campus (PS4, PS5) The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS4, PS5) Gris (PS4, PS5) Return to Monkey Island (PS5) Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4, PS5) Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (PS4, PS5) Overpass 2 (PS5) Tour de France 2023 (PS4, PS5) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium Tier

The Last Clockwinder (PSVR2) Dino Crisis (PS4, PS5) Siren (PS4, PS5) R-Type Dimensions EX (PS4)

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock