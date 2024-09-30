What We Learned About Death Stranding 2 At Tokyo Game Show 2024

At the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) over the weekend, Hideo Kojima captivated fans during a 90-minute stage event, unveiling new details about Sony Group Corp.‘s SONY Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

With the game set for release in 2025, Kojima's presentation focused on character reveals, voice casting and innovative gameplay features that promise to enhance the player experience.

A Triumphant Return to TGS

This year marked Kojima’s return to TGS after a five-year hiatus since 2019, when he last appeared to promote the original Death Stranding.

According to IGN, The event welcomed an enthusiastic audience, eager to hear from the renowned game designer. Joining Kojima on stage were singer-songwriter Daichi Miura and voice actors Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita and Shion Wakayama, alongside Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn.

During the presentation, Kojima highlighted the Japanese voice cast for the sequel. Tsuda and Mizuki will reprise their roles as Sam and Fragile, respectively. Sugita, known for his dynamic voice work, will lend his talents to Dollman, a small yet significant character seen in early footage interacting with Sam.

The appearance of Wakayama, who recently won the Best New Actor award at the 2023 Seiyu Awards, introduced Tomorrow, a character inspired by actress Elle Fanning.

A preview showed Tomorrow engaging in a conversation with Rainy, played by Shioli Kutsuna, who also expressed her admiration for Kojima through a pre-recorded video message. “I had never experienced a shoot like this before,” Kutsuna stated.

Innovative Photo Mode And Merchandise

Kojima showcased the game’s new photo mode, allowing players to interact with characters like Fragile, Tomorrow and Sunny in a more engaging manner.

Kojima exlplained: “You can create Polaroid-like images of these moments.” The demo featured Dollman dancing alongside Sam, as players enjoyed the ability to manipulate camera angles in real time.

In addition to gameplay features, Kojima revealed plans for exclusive merchandise, designed in collaboration with renowned designer Errolson Hugh and artist Yoji Shinkawa.

The new Death Stranding jackets, retailing at approximately $1,749 (248,600 yen), will cater to both fans and characters in the game. A pop-up shop is also set to open at PARCO Shibuya in Tokyo on Nov. 8, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the original game’s launch.

Anticipation For Release

Despite the excitement surrounding the game’s features, Kojima kept fans in the dark regarding the release date,

While he confirmed that principal photography was completed in May, he noted that the game’s development is only “30 to 40% complete,” as per IGN.

Kojima hinted the release date is set internally but declined to disclose it, citing “unforeseen circumstances” that prevent him from sharing specific details at this time.

“I haven’t said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I’m currently working on it in preparation for that,” Kojima stated. He promised fans that more information would be revealed “at some point next year.”

