Why Krafton Bought Tango Gameworks From Microsoft: CEO Kim Reveals 'We Don't Think Hi-Fi Rush 2 Is Going To Make Us Money'

South Korean gaming giant Krafton's recent acquisition of Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Tango Gameworks, known for titles like The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush, marked a significant move in the gaming sector.

The deal, announced on Aug. 13, was driven more by a commitment to preserving creative talent than by financial incentives.

Commitment Over Profit

“We don't think Hi-Fi Rush 2 is going to make us money, to be frank,” CEO Changhan Kim revealed in dialogue with Game Developer.

“We wanted to maintain their legacy,” he added. “Although they did not have a big success in their games, we saw many creatives worth pursuing. That’s why we wanted to work with that organization.”

Strategic Focus On Hi-Fi Rush

The acquisition focused specifically on the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property.

“Because Hi-Fi Rush fans really want to see sequels, we negotiated with Tango Gameworks' parent company to acquire that IP as well,” Kim explained.

This move was intended to streamline the acquisition process and ensure the game's legacy continued without unnecessary delays.

Kim also addressed the practical aspects of the deal. "If we were to acquire all IPs, I think it's going to complicate the deal too much," he noted.

Staff Transition, Future Plans

The acquisition involved around 50 of Tango Gameworks’ 100 employees, with the remaining staff not joining Krafton.

Kim reassured that Krafton had no plans to reduce the new studio's staff and hinted at potential expansion.

“Krafton is a pretty big company, but Microsoft is very complicated,” Kim said. “We wanted to help the team continue developing their games, but especially Hi-Fi Rush.”

