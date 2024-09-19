PlayStation Celebrates 30 Years With Retro-Themed PS5 Pro And Slim Editions

Sony Group Corp. SONY has introduced a special 30th Anniversary Collection to mark three decades of PlayStation.

The collection includes a PS5 Pro bundle, which is particularly notable due to its limited availability. Only 12,300 units of this bundle will be released worldwide.

The bundle features the PS5 Pro console with a design inspired by the original PSOne. It includes a vertical stand, a charging station, and the DualSense Edge controller.

Additionally, the bundle comes with a retro-style PlayStation controller cable connector, four cable ties designed with classic symbols, and other items such as a sticker, poster, and paperclip.

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

Another offering in the collection is the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. This model includes a matching disc drive cover, though the disc drive must be purchased separately.

The Slim Digital Edition comes with a regular DualSense controller, a vertical stand, and similar retro-themed accessories as the PS5 Pro bundle.

Preorder Information

Preorders for the 30th Anniversary Collection will begin on Sept. 26, 2024, but Sony has not yet announced the prices for any of these items. Preorders will be available through PlayStation Direct for individuals with a PlayStation Network account.

For regions where PlayStation Direct is not available, participating retailers will also offer preorders starting on the same date. The PS5 Digital Edition will be available for preorder through these retailers from October 10, 2024.

The DualSense controllers, including both the standard and Edge versions, will be available separately for those interested in the retro-themed design without purchasing the entire bundle.

Image courtesy of Sony.