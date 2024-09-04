Age Of Mythology: Retold Leads Xbox Game Pass September 2024 Lineup

Microsoft Corp. MSFT unveiled the first wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in September 2024 and it’s packed with a diverse lineup that promises something for everyone.

September 2024 Xbox Game Pass Lineup

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC) – Sept. 4 A real-time strategy game that blends historical warfare with global mythologies, allowing players to battle both nations and mythical creatures.

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC) – Sept. 4 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 5 An action-packed off-road adventure that combines vehicle exploration with camp and crew management in untamed wildernesses.

(Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 5 Riders Republic (Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 11 An extreme sports sandbox featuring mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing and gliding in a vast open-world environment, supporting both single-player and multiplayer modes.

(Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 11 Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 17 A detailed train simulation experience that lets players master iconic routes and operate various trains across new cities with enhanced realism.

(Cloud, Console and PC) – Sept. 17

Departing Titles – Time To Say Goodbye

As new games enter the Xbox Game Pass library, others must make their exit. On Sept. 15, a handful of titles will leave the service, including:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

(PC) FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console and PC via EA Play)

(Cloud, Console and PC via EA Play) Payday 3 (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console and PC)

Players who wish to continue enjoying these games can purchase them at a 20% discount while they remain available on Xbox Game Pass.

