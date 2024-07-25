Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay — Over 13 Minutes — Leaks Online

Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBSFF is facing a significant setback with the recent leak of over 13 minutes of gameplay footage from its highly anticipated game, Star Wars Outlaws.

The leaked footage, which appears to showcase the opening scenes of Massive Entertainment's latest adventure, was briefly available on YouTube before being swiftly removed due to a copyright claim by Ubisoft, thereby confirming its authenticity.

Despite Ubisoft’s efforts, the footage has spread across various platforms, exposing key plot elements and gameplay mechanics. Fans who view the footage will encounter major spoilers for the protagonist Kay Vess' storyline, IGN reported.

SPOILER ALERT: Star Wars Outlaws Leaked Gameplay Details

The leaked video begins with Kay recovering from a crash landing on a moon, immediately facing an attack from local bandits. To repair her damaged spaceship, Kay is directed to seek employment from a local crime boss, navigating through third-person shooter combat and open-world exploration.

The town, bustling with Stormtroopers conducting ID checks, adds to the immersive experience.

Further leaked clips on social media reveal Kay engaging in Sabacc, the iconic Star Wars card game, and participating in space combat.

Release Details and Editions

The game was officially revealed at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, when Ubisoft began carefully managing the release of gameplay footage.

Star Wars Outlaws, set between the events of “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” and “Episode VI – Return of the Jedi,” introduces players to Kay Vess, her droid ND-5 and her companion Nix as they navigate the galaxy's criminal underworld.

The game is scheduled for release on Aug. 27, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The Standard Edition is priced at $70, while the $110 Gold Edition offers three days of early access and a Season Pass.

Additionally, an Ultimate Edition is available digitally, including early access, the Season Pass and exclusive cosmetic items like the Rogue Infiltrator Bundle and the Sabacc Shark bundle, alongside a digital art book.

Photo Courtesy: Ubisoft.