Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Teaser Unveiled

Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Activision initiated the marketing campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with the release of its first teaser.

The teaser, shared by the CharlieIntel X/Twitter account, features live-action footage of Mt. Rushmore being vandalized with the phrase “The Truth Lies.”

This clip is part of a teaser website that includes an interactive television with six channels, a nod to the game’s title.

Microsoft is expected to announce that the title will be available on Game Pass during its June Xbox showcase.

Microsoft has not officially commented on these reports.

Xbox president Sarah Bond recently suggested that all Microsoft games, including those from the newly acquired Activision, would debut on Game Pass.

Activision aims for a late October 2024 release for the game, following hints found in the battle royale game Warzone, which developer Treyarch has acknowledged.

Additionally, Microsoft is rumored to be preparing to make the entire Call of Duty back catalog available on Game Pass before the release of the highly anticipated first-person shooter, according to IGN.

