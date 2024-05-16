Ubisoft Unveils Skull And Bones Season 2: What To Expect

Loading... Loading...

Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBSFF announced the arrival of Skull and Bones Season 2, citing a “tremendous response” from the community following the game’s launch.

Despite initial concerns about low player numbers, Ubisoft expressed gratitude for the engagement and feedback received since the game’s release in February.

The company highlighted the active participation of players through various channels, including social media, Discord and Reddit.

Season 2, titled “Chorus of Havoc,” aims to enhance the end-game experience with features like Ship Upgrades, Fleet Management and Helm Leases.

These additions will offer players more customization options and streamline resource management. Additionally, new PvE and Solo Game Modes will diversify gameplay experiences.

"It is thanks to your incredible engagement, that we were able, throughout Season 1, to observe, listen, understand, and more importantly react to your feedback on a weekly basis,” the company said in a blog post. “Our commitment continues to remain the same — to create and update our game together, with our community. This wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and dedication you’ve shown to Skull and Bones."

The seasonal model of Skull and Bones introduces new challenges and rewards, with each season bringing fresh content and antagonists to the Indian Ocean setting.

Players who reached significant milestones in Season 1 will receive rewards, such as cosmetic sets and in-game items, to kickstart their journey in Season 2.

Photo: Courtesy of Ubisoft.